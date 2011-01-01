Welcome to Authenticity Films, where passion meets creativity to capture timeless moments. Founded by Naomi Betancourt, our mission goes beyond capturing moments; we're here to empower individuals to embrace their true selves both in front of and behind the camera.





Our journey is fueled and crafted by a profound love for photography, motivating us to produce captivating visuals that resonate with authenticity and emotion. We invite you to explore our portfolio and discover the magic of storytelling through our lens.